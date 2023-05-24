– Wrestler Saki Akai appeared a press conference earlier for DDT Pro, announcing that she will be retiring from pro wrestler later this year. Akai plans to retire at the Ultimate Party 2023 event on November 12. The event will be held at the Ryogoku Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking at the press conference, Akai stated, “The joys of DDT is that wrestling isn’t only in the ring so I hope to show the best style of DDT wrestling with the wrestlers in DDT. Iwant to give a chance to everyone whose helped me and those who I have yet to face. If anyone wants to face me, please come to DDT.”

Saki Akai has been an active wrestler since 2011, competing in both DDT and Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling. DDT Pro also announced that Akai’s request to compete once again for KO-D 6-Person Tag Team Championship has been granted. She will team with Hideki Okatani and Yukio Sakaguchi to challenge for the tag team titles on July 23 at the event in Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

