Veda Scott Hoping To Sign Somewhere This Year

Veda Scott has been a free agent for a bit, and they are hoping to change that this year. The wrestling commentator recently took to their Twitter account to comment on their free agency, retweeting a post of theirs from earlier in the month promoting themself and adding:

“And MAYBE this is the year we change the “free agent” part of the equation…? Just keep doing the work”

Scott has done commentary work for a variety of different promotions, including calling matches for AEW Dark along with GCW, Impact and NJPW.