wrestling / News
Veda Scott Hoping To Sign Somewhere This Year
Veda Scott has been a free agent for a bit, and they are hoping to change that this year. The wrestling commentator recently took to their Twitter account to comment on their free agency, retweeting a post of theirs from earlier in the month promoting themself and adding:
“And MAYBE this is the year we change the “free agent” part of the equation…? Just keep doing the work”
Scott has done commentary work for a variety of different promotions, including calling matches for AEW Dark along with GCW, Impact and NJPW.
I’m Veda Scott 🎙
I am a pro wrestling commentator!
Yes I am very much a ✨free agent✨
Yes I want to call all the wrestling I can
Commentary, interviews, hosting – if your event needs a little more Veda…let’s work together! 🎙🎙🎙
(thank you thank you for the support & RTs) pic.twitter.com/vAc7UsOB02
— Veda Scott (@itsvedatime) April 19, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Note On Backstage Speculation Regarding Triple H Announcement on Raw
- Jesse Ventura Cites The Circumstances That Halted His Pursuit Of WWF World Heavyweight Title
- Dax Harwood On Why He Didn’t Discuss WWE-Saudi Arabia Plane Incident On His Podcast
- Note On Where Rumored AEW Saturday Show Is Expected To Air