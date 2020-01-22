wrestling / News
Velvet Sky Dealing With Multiple “Unexpected Health Issues”
– Velvet Sky has announced that she is dealing with several “unexpected health issues” as of late. The former Knockouts Champion posted to Twitter to apologize for delays in shipping orders from her personal website, noting, “I have been suffering a multitude of unexpected health issues. Working really hard to get better every day, but it’s taken it’s toll and all I can do is rest.”
Sky did not specify what issues she was dealing with. She retired from the ring in 2016. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Sky as she works to recover from her issues.
Working really hard to get better every day, but it’s taken it’s toll and all I can do is rest. To those who don’t want to wait for their order, send me an email and I will be happy to refund you. Just know that I will definitely get all of your orders and videos out soon.
