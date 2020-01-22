wrestling / News

Velvet Sky Dealing With Multiple “Unexpected Health Issues”

January 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Velvet Sky

– Velvet Sky has announced that she is dealing with several “unexpected health issues” as of late. The former Knockouts Champion posted to Twitter to apologize for delays in shipping orders from her personal website, noting, “I have been suffering a multitude of unexpected health issues. Working really hard to get better every day, but it’s taken it’s toll and all I can do is rest.”

Sky did not specify what issues she was dealing with. She retired from the ring in 2016. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Sky as she works to recover from her issues.

