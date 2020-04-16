Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor, Cruiserweight Tournament Matches Set For Next Week’s NXT

WWE has announced several matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including a huge main event. Former NXT champion Finn Balor will take on The Velveteen Dream for the first time ever. Meanwhile, there will be three more interim cruiserweight title tournament matches. Here’s the lineup:

* Finn Balor vs. Velveteen Dream

* Tegan Nox & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez

* NXT interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Tony Nese vs. KUSHIDA

* NXT interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: Drake Maverick vs. Jake Atlas

* NXT interim Cruiserweight Championship Tournament: El Hijo del Fantasma vs. Jack Gallagher