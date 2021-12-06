wrestling / News
Vic Joseph & Wade Barrett Pay Tribute to Beth Phoenix Before NXT WarGames
NXT WarGames is Beth Phoenix’s swan song on the NXT commentary booth, and Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett paid tribute to her before the show. You can see the video below as posted by the NXT Twitter account, in which Joseph and Barrett pay homage to their colleague.
“It’s bittersweet for us tonight, Beth, as we say goodbye to you here on WarGames,” Joseph said (per Wrestling Inc). “But I’ve been looking back from being a fan of yours, to being a friend of yours, to a colleague of yours… I mean, I wish you all the best. I’m going to miss you and you have a lot of nicknames – Glamazon, Bettie, Hall of Famer, but the two most important to you – wife and mom. So, we totally understand where your heart is at, and you will always have a spot at the desk with us. We’re gonna miss you but you were the glue that kept us together!”
Barrett said, “Beth, I agree with everything Vic said but I want you to know that I’m never going to forgive you for leaving me alone here with him.”
Phoenix responded, saying:
“ZIP IT BARRETT. (PS. I love you both! QUIT MAKING ME CRY.)”
We're already getting emotional. 🥲@VicJosephWWE and @StuBennett have a special message for @TheBethPhoenix ahead of #NXTWarGames tonight! #ThankYouBeth pic.twitter.com/CTVPmYK835
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 5, 2021
ZIP IT BARRETT. (PS. I love you both! QUIT MAKING ME CRY.) https://t.co/3g2nn5vpFK
— Beth “Phoenix” Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) December 5, 2021
