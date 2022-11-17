wrestling / News
VICE TV’s Vince McMahon Documentary Reportedly Gets Premiere Date
VICE TV’s documentary on Vince McMahon has a premiere date, according to one of those interviewed for it. Bryan Alvarez took to his Twitter account on Wednesday to note that The Nine Lives of Vince McMahon, which he and Dave Meltzer were both interviewed for, will air on December 13th at 9 PM ET.
The two-hour documentary special was originally scheduled to premiere on October 18th but was bumped because NXT and AEW Dynamite were both airing on that night. Brandon Thurston, Dave Nelson, Brian Solomon, and Vince Russo are all set to appear on the special, which will reportedly cover the scandal that led to McMahon’s exit from the company in July.
