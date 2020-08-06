Vickie Guerrero Confirms She’s Signed AEW Contract, Says She’s Grateful to WWE

Vickie Guerrero has confirmed that she’s officially All Elite, having signed her AEW contract. Guerrero spoke with Daily DDT for a new interview and told them that she officially signed a deal with AEW this week. Terms of the deal were not revealed. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On her decision to join AEW: “No hesitation, put it that way. I retired from WWE in 2014. My focus was not to return to them. We just had a lot of just difference of opinions and things going on. If it wasn’t going to be for AEW, I don’t think I would be anywhere else, but when AEW presented that there was some opportunity, I gave 100%, just my whole being. I said, “I’m here for you and I can’t wait to be a team player with the company.””

On people in AEW approaching her to join: “I think it was a lot of mutual friends. I have a lot of great friends that I’ve known from past years, Cody Rhodes, and Dean Malenko, gosh, just me collaborating and being at different appearances. There’s been conversation back and forth. I think with that, we just came to the conclusion that I would love to work at AEW, which I expressed fully. I just, I fell in love with the company and the respect they have for the superstars and the way they run their company was something that attracted me. That’s where I am now. I’m really happy to be there.”

On managing Nyla Rose: “Nyla and I have been having a great time backstage. We’re creating new ideas for a creative storyline. We’re thinking of new slogans, along with our hashtags. I mean she has a great attitude and such a funny person to work with. I think with our comedian scenes and just jokes has made it for a really fun time backstage. I’m looking forward to some really great storylines with the women’s roster at AEW.”

On being grateful to WWE: “With WWE, I’m always grateful for the opportunity they gave to my late husband, Eddie Guerrero. Then for me too, to start my legacy, so to speak. I’m very grateful for what they gave me back then and just gave me the opportunity to further my career. I’ll always grateful for that. No, just Vince McMahon was very good to Eddie and I. Eddie thought of him as a dad. He was very good to me and took great care of me when Eddie passed away. I think my focus with WWE was to do the best I could for him. I did that and we left on very good terms.”