wrestling / News
Victoria Crawford Says Her Status With TNA Is Now Official
Victoria Crawford says she is officially part of the TNA roster. Crawford made her debut on TNA TV at Unbreakable in April and made her in-ring debut at Under Siege in late May. She spoke with Going Ringside for a new interview and during the conversation she noted that she is officially a TNA Knockout. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
On her TNA status: “Yeah, so, it’s official. I’m with TNA… It was kind of half official (last time you interviewed me). But it’s official, official. I’m a Knockout.”
On her recent sternum issues: “I did (have some sternum issues), so, you know, our job’s very physical… My girlfriend laid it on my sternum and so there was a couple weeks where I was kind of just, like, kind of bruised and held up but, the only thing I wanna mention about that is how much use you need in this area (she laughed) … I was taking a clothesline and kind of didn’t really consider the getting the throw at the face, you know? And I’m like running away, ‘Oh my God!’”