Victoria Says She Wasn’t Treated Well Backstage in WWE Last Time She Returned

Victoria made her first WWE appearance in nine years at the 2021 Royal Rumble, and she says she wasn’t happy with how she was treated at the time. Lisa Marie Varon touched on her experience on the latest episode of the GAW Podcast, not specifically naming that time but referring to it as when she ‘came back to WWE.'”

“I was treated like s**t when I came back to WWE backstage,” Varon said (per Wrestling Inc). “And I was like ‘You know what? How I got treated by some of the people? I will never treat a human like that. Ever.’ I’m gonna be the welcoming arm, like ‘Hey! Welcome to [insert promotion name]!’ If they last two days? OK, they last two days, they’re not gonna last very long. But who are they gonna say [they want to work with]? They’re gonna say ‘I want to work with Lisa.'”

Varon didn’t detail what happened during the incident. She was part of the 2021 Women’s Rumble for about seven minutes, entering 10th and being eliminated by Shayna Baszler.