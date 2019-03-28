WWE News: Video Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, Hidden Gems Get A Hall of Fame Theme

– WWE has released highlight videos from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK.

– WWE Network News reports that today’s Hidden Gem additions will all include members of the 2019 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Stampede Wrestling 02/04/1983 – Up North to Down South [Duration: 07:29]

Before becoming the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever, Honky Tonk Wayne teamed with David Schultz and Davey Boy Smith in Stampede.

GWF 08/11/1992 – Experience the Heat [Duration 16:01]

Prior to dominating the WCW tag team landscape as Harlem Heat, The Ebony Experience battle John Tatum and Rod Price in this GWF bout.

WWF Superstars Taping 04/06/1993 – Lightning in a Bottle (Dark Match) [Duration: 05:24]

Before he became known as X-Pac, The Lightning Kid looked to score the 1-2-3 over Louie Spicolli in this rarely seen contest.

WWF Wrestling Challenge Taping 08/16/1994 – Blessed be the Road (Dark Match) [Duration: 05:49]

Before gaining notoriety as the Road Dogg, Brian Armstrong looked to shake off the curse when he faced Barry Hardy from WWE Challenge.

WCW Pro 11/14/1994 – The Pedigree of Degenerates [Duration: 05:21]

DX founding fathers collide in this match from WCW when the aristocratic blue blood Jean-Paul Levesque goes one-on-one with Brian Armstrong.

WWF Superstars Taping 03/10/1996 – A Stone Cold Heartbreak (Dark Match) [Duration: 27:26]

WWE Hall of Famers collide when Shawn Michaels takes on Stone Cold Steve Austin in the heart of their home state of Texas.

OVW 05/24/2003 – The One in OVW [Duration: 07:41]

Billy Gunn has a few tricks up his sleeve as he looks to even the odds against Mark Jindrak in this contest from OVW.