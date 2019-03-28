wrestling / News

WWE News: Video Highlights From NXT and NXT UK, Hidden Gems Get A Hall of Fame Theme

March 28, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT 3-27-19

– WWE has released highlight videos from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK.

WWE Network News reports that today’s Hidden Gem additions will all include members of the 2019 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Stampede Wrestling 02/04/1983 – Up North to Down South [Duration: 07:29]

Before becoming the greatest Intercontinental Champion ever, Honky Tonk Wayne teamed with David Schultz and Davey Boy Smith in Stampede.

GWF 08/11/1992 – Experience the Heat [Duration 16:01]

Prior to dominating the WCW tag team landscape as Harlem Heat, The Ebony Experience battle John Tatum and Rod Price in this GWF bout.

WWF Superstars Taping 04/06/1993 – Lightning in a Bottle (Dark Match) [Duration: 05:24]

Before he became known as X-Pac, The Lightning Kid looked to score the 1-2-3 over Louie Spicolli in this rarely seen contest.

WWF Wrestling Challenge Taping 08/16/1994 – Blessed be the Road (Dark Match) [Duration: 05:49]

Before gaining notoriety as the Road Dogg, Brian Armstrong looked to shake off the curse when he faced Barry Hardy from WWE Challenge.

WCW Pro 11/14/1994 – The Pedigree of Degenerates [Duration: 05:21]

DX founding fathers collide in this match from WCW when the aristocratic blue blood Jean-Paul Levesque goes one-on-one with Brian Armstrong.

WWF Superstars Taping 03/10/1996 – A Stone Cold Heartbreak (Dark Match) [Duration: 27:26]

WWE Hall of Famers collide when Shawn Michaels takes on Stone Cold Steve Austin in the heart of their home state of Texas.

OVW 05/24/2003 – The One in OVW [Duration: 07:41]

Billy Gunn has a few tricks up his sleeve as he looks to even the odds against Mark Jindrak in this contest from OVW.

