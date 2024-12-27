Viewership Up, Rating Down For Christmas Eve Episode of WWE NXT

Wrestlenomics reports that Tuesday’s Christmas Eve episode of WWE NXT was up in both viewership and ratings from the week before. The show drew 723,000 viewers, up 2% from the 708,000 viewers the week before. It’s the program’s highest viewership since October 8.

Meanwhile, the episode had an 0.14 in the key 18-49 demographic, down from the 0.16 the week before.