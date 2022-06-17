Vince McMahon Appearance On Smackdown Tonight Said To Be ‘In Character’

As previously reported, Vince McMahon will appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown to address the news that he has stepped down as the chairman and CEO of WWE. Stephanie McMahon has been named the interim CEO and Chairwoman of the company in his absence, as the WWE board investigates him. He has been under investigation for allegedly paying $3 million to an employee he had a sexual relationship with. Now he will speak on tonight’s Smackdown.

According to CNBC’s Alex Sherman, it will not be Vince McMahon appearing, however. Instead, it will be the Mr. McMahon character that explains why he is taking a leave of absence from WWE. According to the report, McMahon tore up the script that was originally set for tonight’s show.