Vince McMahon To Appear On Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

Earlier today, a blockbuster announcement revealed that Vince McMahon is stepping down as the CEO and Chairman of WWE. His daughter, Stephanie, was named the interim CEO and Chairwoman. The company has now announced on Twitter that Vince will appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Mr. McMahon will appear on SmackDown tonight at 8 PM ET live on FOX. pic.twitter.com/6XEEDwR0Hy — WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2022