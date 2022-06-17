wrestling / News

Vince McMahon To Appear On Tonight’s Episode of WWE Smackdown

June 17, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Vince McMahon WWE Smackdown WWE TV Smackdown's Image Credit: WWE

Earlier today, a blockbuster announcement revealed that Vince McMahon is stepping down as the CEO and Chairman of WWE. His daughter, Stephanie, was named the interim CEO and Chairwoman. The company has now announced on Twitter that Vince will appear on tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

