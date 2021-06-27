wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Attends Dave Chappelle & Friends Comedy Show (Pics)
June 27, 2021 | Posted by
Vince McMahon was at last night’s Dave Chappelle & Friends comedy show. Donnell Rawlings, who was part of the show, shared a photo with the WWE Chairman on Instagram on Saturday, writing: “No caption needed! Legend!”
The show took place in Mashantucket, Connecticut at Foxwoods Casino on Saturday night.
