Vince McMahon Attends Dave Chappelle & Friends Comedy Show (Pics)

June 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon WWE

Vince McMahon was at last night’s Dave Chappelle & Friends comedy show. Donnell Rawlings, who was part of the show, shared a photo with the WWE Chairman on Instagram on Saturday, writing: “No caption needed! Legend!”

The show took place in Mashantucket, Connecticut at Foxwoods Casino on Saturday night.

