Vince McMahon Made Crown Jewel Decision The Night Before Earnings Call

– Vince McMahon made the decision to move ahead with WWE Crown Jewel the night before their earnings report. The WON reports that McMahon was pushing to continue on with the show in the wake of criticism, including people in the government telling him he shouldn’t and perhaps couldn’t do so. McMahon attempted to get an assurance that he would be able to do a show in a couple of weeks when, he assumed, the news cycle evened out over the the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi officials.

McMahon ultimately got word on October 24th, the night before the earnings call, that the decision would be entirely up to him. He then informed those who needed to know that the show would go on, and the decision was announced during the third quarter earnings report on the next morning.