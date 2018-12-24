Vince McMahon Appears as Santa Claus on Raw, Announces Women’s Tag Titles for 2019, Says John Cena Is Back on Raw and Smackdown

– WWE Chairman Vince McMahon appeared on Raw this week in a pre-taped studio segment as Santa Claus. Vince McMahon made some announcements for next year, including the creation of a new women’s tag team division which will feature its own titles. The women’s tag titles will debut later in 2019. John Cena has also been announced as returning to Raw and Smackdown.

According to Vince, the first women’s tag team champions will be crowned next year.

Vince also said, “John Cena is back. He’s back on Raw, and he’s back on Smackdown.” Additionally, he announced Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler in a Steel Cage Match on the New Year’s Eve edition of Raw. So much for fresh matches and fresh match-ups.

