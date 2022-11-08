– Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was recently spotted having dinner at a restaurant with an unnamed woman recently. A Squared Circle subreddit member claimed McMahon was seen having dinner at a restaurant in New York City. A photo of the dinner was posted on social media, which you can view below.

As previously reported, McMahon was also seen last August celebrating his 77th birthday in New York. He was joined by John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee, and The Undertaker. McMahon was there along with an unidentified female companion.

Vince McMahon recently retired from WWE amid an investigation by the WWE Board Directors over “hush money” payment to a woman he was allegedly having an affair with. Later reports indicated he had made additional hush money payments, totaling over millions of dollars, over many years. The board of directors recently concluded its investigation, with McMahon agreeing to pay reasonable costs for the investigation not covered by insurance.