Vince McMahon Seen With Mustache & New Look Backstage at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

April 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Vince McMahon WWE Raw 6-27-22, The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon Image Credit: WWE

– Pro Wrestling NOAH released a vlog of The Great Muta being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night. Following his induction speech, The Great Muta posed for a photo backstage with WWE Chief Creative officer Triple H and Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon. As noted, McMahon recently changed up his look, dying his hair and growing out a pencil mustache, which you an now see below.

