– Pro Wrestling NOAH released a vlog of The Great Muta being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night. Following his induction speech, The Great Muta posed for a photo backstage with WWE Chief Creative officer Triple H and Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon. As noted, McMahon recently changed up his look, dying his hair and growing out a pencil mustache, which you an now see below.

[News] Le nouveau look de Vince McMahon avec The Great Muta et Triple H. pic.twitter.com/Y1i0Ql3tZb — Global Catch (@global_catch) April 1, 2023