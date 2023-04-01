wrestling / News
Vince McMahon Seen With Mustache & New Look Backstage at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony
– Pro Wrestling NOAH released a vlog of The Great Muta being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last night. Following his induction speech, The Great Muta posed for a photo backstage with WWE Chief Creative officer Triple H and Executive Chairman of the Board Vince McMahon. As noted, McMahon recently changed up his look, dying his hair and growing out a pencil mustache, which you an now see below.
[News] Le nouveau look de Vince McMahon avec The Great Muta et Triple H. pic.twitter.com/Y1i0Ql3tZb
— Global Catch (@global_catch) April 1, 2023
