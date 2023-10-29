Vince McMahon Talks WWE in Saudi Arabia, Says “This Is Our Home”

In a recent interview at the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou match in Saudi Arabia, MMAJunkie spoke with Vince McMahon and The Undertaker about WWE’s presence in the country and the events hosted there (via Fightful). McMahon praised the country for their investment in the industry and the ongoing business and events that WWE intends to pursue. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

McMahon on WWE’s future in Saudi Arabia: “Everything they’re doing is so much. They’re delving into the superior aspects of all of sports entertainment. Everything that is the best in the world, it’s going to be here. This is our home now. This, as been pronounced, this is our home, WWE’s home.”

The Undertaker on the scope of the country’s investment in the industry: “They’re awesome. It’s a commitment that they’re making to bring the absolute most outstanding sporting events and entertainment, they’re trying to bring it here and they’re doing everything possible to make that happen.”