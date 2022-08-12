Vincent On the Stakes Of Impact Emergence Match: ‘Either Way Is Still Interesting’

Honor No More’s status as a group is on the line at Impact Emergence, and Vincent weighed in on how the stakes up the interest value in the match. The stable will face Bullet Club at tonight’s show with Honor No More forced to disband if they lose. Vincent recently spoke with SEScoops’ Steve Fall for a new interview and talked about what a loss would mean for the alliance of former ROH stars.

“That the cool thing about it,” he said (per Fightful). “If we lost, we disband, it’s interesting. If we win and we stay together, it’s interesting. Either way is still interesting, whatever road we end up taking here, win or lose. But I think it would be definitely interesting to see. I think everybody in the group, whether in a group or by themselves would be fine, you know what I mean, would be able to do some pretty cool stuff.”

The match sees (Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, and Vincent battle the Bullet Club foursome of Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Hikuleo. You can check out our live coverage of the show here.