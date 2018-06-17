WWE News: Vintage Bob Orton Clip, Preview Clip for AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and Ladder Match Preview

– WWE released a video today showing WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bob Orton Jr. and his father. You can check out the clip from a 1976 edition of CWF in the player below.

– WWE released a new preview video for tonight’s Last Man Standing match. AJ Styles will defend his title belt against Shinsuke Nakamura at tonight’s pay-per-view event. You can check out that preview video in the player below.

– WWE released another preview video for tonight’s ladder matches at the Money in the Bank event. You can check out that preview in the player below.