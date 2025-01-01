wrestling / News

Viva Van Announces That She Has Signed With AEW

December 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW New Logo Grey BG 3-26-24, TrillerTV Viva Van Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Twitter, Viva Van announced that she is officially All Elite and has signed a deal with AEW. She unboxed a package that included various AEW shirts and a hat. She noted that she was “so happy to be part of AEW.”

