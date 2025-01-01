wrestling / News
Viva Van Announces That She Has Signed With AEW
December 31, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Viva Van announced that she is officially All Elite and has signed a deal with AEW. She unboxed a package that included various AEW shirts and a hat. She noted that she was “so happy to be part of AEW.”
How I’m going into 2025! Thank you @AEW ✨ pic.twitter.com/MWcg5INbhH
— VIVA VAN ❤️🔥ビバ・バン (@HellBentVixen) December 31, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update On AJ Francis’ TNA Contract, WWE Schedule Reaction Note
- JBL Recalls Having Vince McMahon in His Ear While Commentating
- Backstage Update The Young Bucks Wanting To Lose The AEW Tag Team Titles In Squash Match
- Dave Meltzer Backs Up Rumors About Plans For Several WWE Stars at Wrestlemania 41 (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)