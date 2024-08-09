Von Erichs List Blackpool Combat Club As Dream Opponents, Praise Dustin Rhodes

The Von Erichs recently named the Blackpool Combat Club as their dream trios opponents in AEW & ROH. Ross and Marshall Von Erich hold the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships with Dustin Rhodes, and they talked about wanting to face the BCC and more on the Von Erich Podcast. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

Marshall on wanting to face the Blackpool Combat Club: “That’s crazy you said that because that was gonna be my answer. That’s crazy. [Also], we’re becoming better and better friends with Mark Briscoe. I like that guy so much. I’d love to do anything with him again. He’s just awesome. Having Dustin, man, we’re getting really close to Dustin. There’s so many similarities of just the come-up, growing up with a father [in wrestling] like that. Dustin’s so cool. He deserves to be lifted up right now.”

Ross on Dustin Rhodes: “He deserves his flowers for all he’s done.”