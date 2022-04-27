wrestling / News
Von Erichs Donate WCCW Championship to City of Dallas
April 27, 2022 | Posted by
The Von Erichs have donated a classic WCCW Championship belt to the city of Dallas, Texas. MLW posted the following video of Marshall and Ross Von Erich presenting the WCWA World Heavyweight Championship to the University of Northern Texas Museum.
The championship belt is the same one that Fritz Von Erich won to become the first WCWA World Heavyweight Champion in June of 1966. The video is described as follows:
“On behalf of their family, Ross and Marshall Von Erich donated the historic World Class Championship Wrestling “WCWA” title belt to the University of North Texas.”
