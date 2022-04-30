W. Morrissey Reflects On His Alcohol Addiction, Road To Recovery After WWE Release

In a recent interview on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, W. Morrissey discussed dealing with alcohol addiction, his WWE release in 2018, and much more. You can read his comments below.

W. Morrissey on dealing with alcohol addiction: “Like 2017, the drinking was really out of hand. It was easy to hide. So I was hiding it from a lot of people. I got injured and came back and was just in a bad place mentally. I just kept drinking and fucking up. It got completely out of hand to the point where everybody was noticing. There was no hiding it anymore. It’s sad to say but, at the time, I knew everyone knew but I still didn’t give a fuck. I don’t know what switch flipped in my head.”

On his WWE release in 2018: “Initially it was a small, very small relief because I had known it was coming, but that uncertainty can really eat you alive, especially at night. You’re trying to fall asleep and you kind of know it’s coming, but you’re not sure. When I got released, that very small amount of time was a relief. But the drinking really got out of hand at that point. I had a roof over my head. I had plenty of money in the bank. I had no responsibilities anymore. I had no one to keep me accountable, and I was by myself kind of in Tampa, Florida, where no one, none of my family members or my friends from home were around to check on me. It was a recipe for disaster, and it really got bad. Looking back now, I’m very, very fortunate that the consequences – I faced some very bad consequences, but I’m very fortunate the consequences didn’t end up worse.”

On how DDP helped him on his road to recovery: “After I had that first seizure in Philadelphia back in 2018, he got in touch with me. He said, ‘You know if you’re ever ready to come down here and visit Atlanta, I’d really like to help you.’ I guess in May of 2019 is when I went down to Atlanta to link up with him just hanging out, working out, and talking. We developed a relationship and a bond. He’s helped me tremendously. He was very instrumental in getting me through rehab the first time.”

