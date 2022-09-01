W. Morrissey Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks The Wingmen

W. Morrissey has arrived in AEW, appearing on tonight’s Dynamite and taking out The Wingmen. The WWE and Impact Wrestling alumnus appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and attacking the group, who were petitioning in the ring for more TV Time. After the attack, Stokely Hathaway came out and offered Morrissey his card.

Morrissey made his first appearance in AEW back in May, facing Wardlow in a losing effort. Morrissey finished up with Impact in May and has not made many appearances since.

#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022