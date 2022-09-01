wrestling / News
W. Morrissey Appears On AEW Dynamite, Attacks The Wingmen
W. Morrissey has arrived in AEW, appearing on tonight’s Dynamite and taking out The Wingmen. The WWE and Impact Wrestling alumnus appeared on tonight’s episode of Dynamite and attacking the group, who were petitioning in the ring for more TV Time. After the attack, Stokely Hathaway came out and offered Morrissey his card.
Morrissey made his first appearance in AEW back in May, facing Wardlow in a losing effort. Morrissey finished up with Impact in May and has not made many appearances since.
#TheWingmen take to the ring to petition for more TV time, but their protest seems to have been interrupted by W. Morrissey here on #AEWDynamite! We are LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/swrxI5peHS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
What is Stokely Hathaway plotting here? It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hmygJoeWSm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Wants to Create Future Ideas and Shows Involving The Undertaker
- Mandy Rose on How Morale Has Improved in WWE Since Triple H Took Charge, Returning to NXT
- Ric Flair Addresses Heart Attack Spot During Last Match, Admits It Was in Poor Taste
- Katie Arquette Appears On Both AEW & WWE TV On Same Night