WWE News: Wade Barrett Hypes NXT Main Event, Stock Slightly Down

– Wade Barrett is excited for tonight’s NXT main event, and took to Twitter to hype it up. The NXT commentator posted the graphic for the Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez ladder match that will determine the advantage for WarGames, posting:
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 2, 2020
– WWE stock was slightly down after a jump yesterday, closing at $44.48 which was off $0.38 (0.85%) from the previous close. It has almost completely made back that loss in after-hours trading, up $0.37 (0.84%). The market as a whole was up 0.2% on the day.
