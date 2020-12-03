wrestling / News

WWE News: Wade Barrett Hypes NXT Main Event, Stock Slightly Down

December 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Wade Barrett is excited for tonight’s NXT main event, and took to Twitter to hype it up. The NXT commentator posted the graphic for the Shotzi Blackheart vs. Raquel Gonzalez ladder match that will determine the advantage for WarGames, posting:

Two of my absolute faves in #WWENXT battle it out for the team advantage ahead of Sunday’s Wargames match!

Tonight 8/7c on @USA_Network. See you there

– WWE stock was slightly down after a jump yesterday, closing at $44.48 which was off $0.38 (0.85%) from the previous close. It has almost completely made back that loss in after-hours trading, up $0.37 (0.84%). The market as a whole was up 0.2% on the day.

