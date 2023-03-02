– During an interview with Matty Paddock for The Daily Star, WWE broadcaster and former wrestler Wade Barrett discussed the work of US Champion Austin Theory and his thoughts on a potential in-ring return. Below are some highlights:

His thoughts on Austin Theory: “That guy’s ceiling is as high as any [in] this young pack of Superstars coming through right now. I think Theory probably has another 15-20 years at the top if he wants it and can keep going, and stay fit and healthy. In terms of his personality, his confidence on the mic, his smarts behind the scenes, and of course his athletic ability, he’s a guy who could really go to the top. That’s the kind of person I would certainly be looking at if it was to be a youngster I’d step in the ring with.”

Wade Barrett on Austin Theory being a good heel: “In terms of being easy to detest, early in my career a lot of people probably really hated me, too, when I was with Nexus… so I have some admiration for that – that impresses me even more about him. The average fan isn’t supposed to like Austin Theory and I think he’s doing a good job of being the antagonist on the show. I think, over time, he’s going to keep climbing the ladder and get to those main event-type roles where the focus is more upon him than it has been over the past year or so, but the growth curve for Austin Theory is just going up and up.”

On if a potential in-ring return: “I’m not ruling it out – maybe one day it will happen. I’d be surprised if I ever got to a point where I wanted to do it full-time like a Sheamus or a Drew is still doing it. But on a part-time basis or a spot match, if the storyline made sense, it’s not something I’d rule out. In terms of my future within the industry, I 100% see it in commentary. I am probably having more fun now in my current role than I ever have in any point in my career, from the independent scene [to] the main roster of WWE and main eventing shows like SummerSlam and Survivor Series in 2010. I’m having more fun sat at the desk commentating and, I guess, being a fan of the business again.”