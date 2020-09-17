Walmart Threatens Fans Who Try To Steal The PS5 With The Undertaker

As we reported yesterday, Sony announced that the Playstation 5 will launch in November, with the digital version priced at $399 and the physical version at $499. In a post on Twitter, someone mentioned possibly attempting to buy the console at Walmart but ringing it up at self checkout for the price of a vegetable.

Walmart made a wrestling reference in their reply, threatening to put them against the Undertaker.

The original tweet read: “The Walmart employee when I scan my PS5 as a tomato.”

It was followed by a clip of Teddy Long saying ‘Hold on a minute, playa.’

Wal-Mart responded: “And then you’ll have to go one on one with The Undertaker. But that’s really our door guy, Randall.”