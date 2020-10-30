WALTER, Alexander Wolfe & Marcel Barthel Closing RINGKAMPF, No Longer Working With wXw

In a statement posted to Twitter, WALTER, Alexander Wolfe and Marcel Barthel revealed that they are closing RINGKAMPF and will no longer wrestle for wXw.

It reads: “Dear supporters,

Since everything has come to an end, we want to announce that we will close down our operations by the end of the year.

RINGKAMPF was a way to spread our message and ideology about Pro Wrestling, and support ourselves early in our careers. Today we are living our dream and are signed to the leading company in Pro Wrestling. This also means we are no longer able to compete in Germany or wXw on a regular basis.

To us, RINGKAMPF was always connected to wXw and our fanbase there. Without wXw there would be no RINGKAMPF. And we have been fortunate enough to leave our mark in the build up of Pro Wrestling in Germany.

We achieved everything we wanted to achieve with RINGKAMPF, and want to close this chapter in a positive way.

Lastly, thank you. Thank you to everybody who supported us over the years, and to wXw who helped us starting out.

Keep supporting our great sport!

See you soon,

Axel, Jr, Walter”