Wardlow, Braun Strowman, More Walk Runway At Fashion Show

Sasha Banks and Naomi may have walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, but they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. A celebrity fashion show was held in Pittsburgh last night which featured Wardlow, Braun Strowman, Shawn Spears, Mark Sterling and Mojo Rawley. The wrestlers were all dressed in David Alan Clothing.

We’ve been buzzed about Sasha and Naomi walking the runway at #NYFW. But, let me show you some clips of wrestlers ripping the runway at @davidalanstyle wonderful event here in Pittsburgh yesterday. First @Adamscherr99 AKA Braun Stroman. #WrestlingTwitter #WrestlingAndfashion pic.twitter.com/PngoKMaCw5 — vjstylez412 (@vjstylez412) September 11, 2022