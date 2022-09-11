wrestling / News

Wardlow, Braun Strowman, More Walk Runway At Fashion Show

September 11, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wardlow AEW Image Credit: AEW

Sasha Banks and Naomi may have walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, but they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. A celebrity fashion show was held in Pittsburgh last night which featured Wardlow, Braun Strowman, Shawn Spears, Mark Sterling and Mojo Rawley. The wrestlers were all dressed in David Alan Clothing.

Braun Strowman, Mark Sterling, Mojo Rawley, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Joseph Lee

