Wardlow, Braun Strowman, More Walk Runway At Fashion Show
Sasha Banks and Naomi may have walked the runway at New York Fashion Week, but they weren’t the only wrestlers to model clothing. A celebrity fashion show was held in Pittsburgh last night which featured Wardlow, Braun Strowman, Shawn Spears, Mark Sterling and Mojo Rawley. The wrestlers were all dressed in David Alan Clothing.
We’ve been buzzed about Sasha and Naomi walking the runway at #NYFW. But, let me show you some clips of wrestlers ripping the runway at @davidalanstyle wonderful event here in Pittsburgh yesterday. First @Adamscherr99 AKA Braun Stroman. #WrestlingTwitter #WrestlingAndfashion pic.twitter.com/PngoKMaCw5
— vjstylez412 (@vjstylez412) September 11, 2022
@RealWardlow should consider a side job as a runway model. It could work! #WrestlingTwitter #WrestlingAndFashion #AEWDynamite #aew pic.twitter.com/u63ib2KJQq
— vjstylez412 (@vjstylez412) September 11, 2022
@ShawnSpears was ripping the runway too! #AEWDynamite #aew #WrestlingTwitter #WrestlingAndFashion pic.twitter.com/JkXcyMOhPH
— vjstylez412 (@vjstylez412) September 11, 2022
Lastly @MarkSterlingEsq did his thing on the runway while being accompanied by a guy playing an electric violin! #aew #WrestlingTwitter #WrestlingAndFashion pic.twitter.com/7y37wDZwR2
— vjstylez412 (@vjstylez412) September 11, 2022
