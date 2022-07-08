Wardlow Says He Was Calmer Than Usual Before AEW TNT Title Win Thanks to Cash Wheeler

Wardlow usually gets nervous before big matches, but he says he was more calm ahead of his AEW TNT Championship win thanks a pep talk from Cash Wheeler. Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky on Wednesday’s Dynamite to capture the title, and he talked about how he was feeling before the win with Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On how he was feeling before the bout: “Honestly, I’m normally extremely nervous and on edge and focused, just tunnel vision type focus. Before the match, I was actually much more calm than usual. I don’t know why. Cash (Wheeler) gave me a pretty nice pep talk right before. That might have helped calm my nerves. Cash and Dax (Harwood) are always helping me out, those guys are phenomenal. I think Cash got in my head a little and reminded me to breathe and have fun and enjoy the moment and absorb it. ‘Tonight could be one of those nights that you want remember forever so make sure you absorb it so you can remember it.’ I tried to do that and I feel I did do that.”

On the match itself: “Oddly enough, it was the most comfortable I felt in the ring. The only time I felt similar was (against) CM Punk. It was kind of the same experience. That match and this match were the only two times I looked around at the crowd and looked at people and interacted with people and absorbed the moment and had fun in the match, other than getting kicked directly in the balls, other than that, a lot of fun. [laughs]”