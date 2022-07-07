wrestling / News
Wardlow Gets New Music, Wins TNT Title On AEW Dynamite
Wardlow has new music and a new championship, winning the TNT Championship on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The AEW star defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight to claim the championship on Wednesday’s show, hitting Sky with the Powerbomb Symphony for the win. You can see clips from the match below.
This marks Wardlow’s first title reign in AEW and ends Sky’s second reign at 70 days. He won the title from Sammy Guevara on the April 27th episode of AEW Dynamite.
.@RealWardlow takes flight! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UkZ3kUichW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022
How the heck did @RealWardlow kick out of that?! @ScorpioSky is in disbelief! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/3EQS4InNHv
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022
#AndNew!!!@RealWardlow is your NEW TNT Champion! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ObcpApptSG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2022
