Wardlow Defeats Shawn Spears in Steel Cage, Gets Match With MJF For AEW Double or Nothing

Wardlow’s date with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing is booked after he put away Shawn Spears in a steel cage on Dynamite. Tonight’s episode opened with Wardlow facing Spears in a cage as the last condition for his match with MJF at this weekend’s PPV.

Despite MJF’s efforts to give Spears the win as a referee, Wardlow was able to put away his opponent when MJF got knocked out from an accidental chair shot by Spears. Referee Bryce Remsburg came down to see the finish of the match.

