wrestling / News
Wardlow Defeats Shawn Spears in Steel Cage, Gets Match With MJF For AEW Double or Nothing
Wardlow’s date with MJF at AEW Double or Nothing is booked after he put away Shawn Spears in a steel cage on Dynamite. Tonight’s episode opened with Wardlow facing Spears in a cage as the last condition for his match with MJF at this weekend’s PPV.
Despite MJF’s efforts to give Spears the win as a referee, Wardlow was able to put away his opponent when MJF got knocked out from an accidental chair shot by Spears. Referee Bryce Remsburg came down to see the finish of the match.
.@The_MJF will be the special referee for the Steel Cage match between @ShawnSpears and @RealWardlow here on #AEWDynamite! Tune in to @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/RnUI58OYoe
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
#TheChairman @ShawnSpears makes his way to the ring for his Steel Cage Match against Wardlow here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UDfzcQFbZO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
.@RealWardlow is escorted to through the arena to the cage by #AEW Security. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/kc7pUp9DDf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
Conveniently @The_MJF has misplaced the key to @RealWardlow's handcuffs and @ShawnSpears takes advantage of the situation, with a cheap shot! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/GlQjkwvrb5
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
.@RealWardlow is an unleashed wild man and takes it out on @ShawnSpears! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/mjm5v6UzWz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
#TheChairman @ShawnSpears with a terrible miscalculation of strategy! 😱#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/18RNmcwnG3
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
He's done it! @RealWardlow gets the victory over @ShawnSpears with a powerbomb onto the steel chair inside this steel cage! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/pbTV1z1UZY
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
It is official! @RealWardlow has met all of the stipulations and will face @The_MJF one-on-one at #AEWDoN Double or Nothing this SUNDAY LIVE on PPV! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/PyyULFJXtl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Says He Invited Hulk Hogan To His Last Match But Isn’t Wrestling Him
- Ahmed Johnson Claims Shawn Michaels Didn’t Want Him To Be WWE Champion
- Former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker Receives Backlash For His Views On Abortion and Homosexuality
- Jake Roberts Addresses Comments on Health of Ricky Steamboat, Says He Didn’t Check the Source First