Wardlow Would Be Down To Reunite The Pinnacle With CM Punk Instead of MJF

Wardlow recently weighed in on the notion of putting the Pinnacle back together, but with CM Punk instead of MJF. The former TNT Champion was at Terrificon 2023 and during a panel, he was asked about the idea of putting the group (FTR, himself, Shawn Spears & Tully Blanchard) back together under Punk instead of the now-AEW World Champion.

“Dude, that would be so sweet,” Wardlow said (per Fightful). “For us to all get back together and live that Pinnacle lifestyle, and just throw it all in Max’s face. Actually no, I think I’m just gonna call Pepsi Phil myself and see what he thinks about that.”

He continued, “We all collectively love destroying MJF and his ego, so anything we can do collectively… There’s mutual hatred throughout the company [laughs]. If it was a ‘We hate MJF faction,’ it would just be the entire roster.”

The full video from the panel is below, courtesy of the Fandom Spotlight YouTube channel.