Wardlow Would Like to Team With the Hardy Boyz, Talks Wrestlers He Loved Growing Up

Wardlow would love to see Jeff Hardy join AEW and team with the Hardy Boyz should that happen. The AEW star was a guest on the Battleground Podcast recently, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On which stars he was a fan of through the years: “Growing up, it started with Bret Hart and Mr. Perfect. Bret Hart was the first one that made me fall in love with wrestling, then Mr Perfect. Then it was Kevin Nash, and The Rock, and then it was very much Jeff Hardy for a number of years. Then it was big Dave Bautista and Brock. When I started growing and hitting the weights, Brock and Batista were starting to blow up, so it timed out right where I looked at those guys and went, ‘yeah, that’s what we are going for now.’”

On the possibility of Jeff Hardy joining AEW: “Just sharing a locker room with Jeff Hardy would mean the world to me. To be involved in any type of match with him would be amazing. I personally would rather team with Matt and Jeff to take on three others, rather than wrestle Jeff myself.”