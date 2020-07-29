Warhorse on His AEW Debut: ‘None of This Happens Without My Fans’

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke to Warhorse ahead of his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite. Warhorse will challenge Cody Rhodes for the TNT title. Below are some highlights.

Warhorse on his fan support: “None of this happens without my fans. People kept getting louder and louder, and they kept blowing up Cody about the match. Them getting riled up and fired up got me on television. I’ve treated everything I did like territory wrestling would treat it,” said Parnell. “People got over in the territories by cutting promos. They had TV, I have the internet.”

On how fans will see that indie wrestling is alive and well: “I’ll be head banging like nobody’s business on TNT. People are going to see independent wrestling is alive and well. That’s the most important part of this match to me. Indie wrestling is going to rise to the occasion. I’ll be looking for a mic as soon as I walk in the building. My personality, that is how I have a connection with the fans. And I’ve got a lot to say.”

On his plan against Cody RHodes: “Warhorse rules ass. And my plan is to get in the ring and move faster than a bullet, with twice the firepower, and beat the ever-living s— out of Cody Rhodes.”