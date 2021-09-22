wrestling / News

Warhorse To Make MLW Debut at Fightland Next Month

September 21, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MLW Fightland Warhorse

Warhorse is headed to MLW, and will make his debut for the company at MLW Fightland next month. Major League Wrestling announced on Tuesday that the independent star will compete at the October 2nd show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

MLW has not yet revealed who Warhorse will be facing. You can see the announcement below. Warhorse had competed for a host of companies including getting a TNT Title match against Cody Rhodes in July of last year on AEW Dynamite.

