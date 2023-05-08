wrestling / News
Warlord Wants An HOF Induction But Thinks Others Should Get There Before Him
Appearing recently on The Ten Count, Warlord responded to an inquiry about his own HOF ambitions by naming a few other talent that he believes deserve the honor before he might be inducted (per Wrestling Inc). He expressed that The Powers of Pain certainly have earned a shot at the Hall of Fame, but that other wrestlers should be honored in advance. You can find a few highlights from Warlord and watch the complete interview below.
On wanting to see his name in the HOF: “I really hope so someday. It’d be an honor, it’d be really fun.”
On others who should be in the Hall of Fame first: “Demolition should be [in the Hall of Fame before Powers of Pain.] They held that tag team title for so long … they really deserve to be there…. Another one I believe deserves to be [in the Hall of Fame ahead of Powers of Pain] is Haku. I think he’s another one that deserves to be there.”
More Trending Stories
- Jaxson Ryker Announces He Will Retire From Wrestling In August
- Chris Jericho Claims He Was Assaulted At Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas
- Kurt Angle Recalls His Time In WWE Developmental, What The Program Was Like Then
- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar At Backlash Reportedly Went As Planned, Rumor Killer on Ambulance Spot