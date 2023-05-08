Warlord Wants An HOF Induction But Thinks Others Should Get There Before Him

Appearing recently on The Ten Count, Warlord responded to an inquiry about his own HOF ambitions by naming a few other talent that he believes deserve the honor before he might be inducted (per Wrestling Inc). He expressed that The Powers of Pain certainly have earned a shot at the Hall of Fame, but that other wrestlers should be honored in advance. You can find a few highlights from Warlord and watch the complete interview below.

On wanting to see his name in the HOF: “I really hope so someday. It’d be an honor, it’d be really fun.”

On others who should be in the Hall of Fame first: “Demolition should be [in the Hall of Fame before Powers of Pain.] They held that tag team title for so long … they really deserve to be there…. Another one I believe deserves to be [in the Hall of Fame ahead of Powers of Pain] is Haku. I think he’s another one that deserves to be there.”