wrestling / News
Warner Bros. Discovery Executives Reportedly At AEW Dynamite Tonight
May 29, 2024 | Posted by
Several members of the Warner Bros. Discovery team are reportedly at tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that a number of executives and staff are at tonight’s show, which is taking place in Los Angeles.
Among those in attendance is Sam Linsky, the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President, Programming & Operations, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Linsky has been a big supporter of AEW since it first partnered with WBD in 2019.
Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Interested In Using Main Roster Star On NXT
- Adam Copeland Confirms Leg Break at AEW Double or Nothing, Will Need to Undergo Surgery
- Backstage Notes on Injuries Coming Out of AEW Double or Nothing, Updates on Adam Copeland and More
- The Undertaker Recalls Himself and Owen Hart Having To Calm Down Mark Henry After Practical Jokes