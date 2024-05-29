Warner Bros. Discovery Executives Reportedly At AEW Dynamite Tonight

Several members of the Warner Bros. Discovery team are reportedly at tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. PWInsider reports that a number of executives and staff are at tonight’s show, which is taking place in Los Angeles.

Among those in attendance is Sam Linsky, the Associate General Manager and Senior Vice President, Programming & Operations, TNT, TBS, and truTV. Linsky has been a big supporter of AEW since it first partnered with WBD in 2019.

Dynamite airs live tonight on TBS.