WCCW Alum ‘Hollywood’ John Tatum Suffers Multiple Heart Attacks

Wrestling Epicenter (via The Wrestling Observer Newsletter) brings word that John Frenkel, who competed as ‘Hollywood’ John Tatum’ suffered multiple heart attacks this past week. His former tag team partner Rod Price learned the news from his wife Shelia.

He said: “John had a couple of heart attacks. The doctor tried shocking his heart three times, but it didn’t work. They changed his meds and may put in a pacemaker. He is stable. That’s all I know for now.”

Tatum had a run during 1983-1995, where he worked for both World Class Championship Wrestling and Bill Watts’ UWF. He was a tag team champion with Jack Victory and a childhood friend of Michael Hayes. He was also friends with Paul Bearer and Robert Gibson. He started his career as Michael’s brother Franklin, before he got the name change and Missy Hyatt as his manager. His career ended when the regional era ended as neither WCW nor WWE hired him. With Victory he held the UWF tag team titles once and the WCCW Texas tag team titles three times, as well as the Wild West Wrestling tag titles twice. Tatum on his own won the USWA World heavyweight title three times while feuding with Bill Dundee. He eventually went to GWF and held their tag titles with Rod Price, before leaving the business. He took over his family’s business in Pensacola, Florida and manages the Pensacola Fairgrounds.

411 would like to wish Mr. Tatum a speedy recovery.