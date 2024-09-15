WCPW Friday The 13th Results 9.13.24: Tag Team Title Match, More

West Coast Pro Wrestling’s Friday the 13th show took place on (duh) Friday, with the Tag Team Championships on the line and more. You can see the full results below from the San Francisco, California event (per Fightful) along with the full YouTube video:

* Abigail Warren def. Jaguar Montoya

* Juicy Finau def. Eddy Powers & Kyrie TK

* Ishmael Vaughn def. J2 Mattioli and Jayson Xavier and Loverboy Leo and Tommy Mars

* Aaron Solo def. Chris Nastyy

* West Coast Pro Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Los Suavecitos def. Creature Feature

* Beatrice Domino def. Gypsy Mac

* Mainey & Vinnie Massaro def. Journey Fatu & Miko Alana

* Titus Alexander def. Man Like DeReiss

* Alpha Zo def. Bret The Threat

* Jiah Jewell & Levi Shapiro def. Beef Tank (BEEF & Calvin Tankman)