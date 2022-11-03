WCPW & Prestige Wrestling Announce They’re Staying With IWTV

WCPW & Prestige Wrestling have announced that they will remain with IWTV. The two promotions announced on Wednesday that they are sticking with the promotion as several others including GCW, Black Label Pro and others join FITE+.

You can see the announcements below:

At West Coast Pro we’ve consistently put out some of the best shows on the West Coast, and we strive to deliver that to our amazing supporters. West Coast Pro is proud to announce #TheCoast plans to stay on IWTV. Subscribe today on https://t.co/sbcJsR8XKD pic.twitter.com/maHRBcGN4y — West Coast Pro (@WCProOfficial) November 2, 2022