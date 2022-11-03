wrestling / News

WCPW & Prestige Wrestling Announce They’re Staying With IWTV

November 2, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WCPW & Prestige Wrestling have announced that they will remain with IWTV. The two promotions announced on Wednesday that they are sticking with the promotion as several others including GCW, Black Label Pro and others join FITE+.

