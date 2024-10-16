– Earlier today, TNA Knockout Rosemary revealed a new graphic on social media advertising both her and WWE NXT Superstar Wendy Choo for this month’s TNA Bound for Glory event and the following TNA Impact TV tapings on October 27. Earlier she wrote, “Did they think they could keep the Shadow away from the BIGGEST @ThisIsTNA weekend of the year..? Perish the thought..Prepare for us.. Oct 26 #BoundForGlory 📍Oct 27 #TNAiMPACT”

TNA Wrestling has not yet announced them for the event, but it appears the tag team duo of Rosemary and Wendy Choo will continue. Bound for Glory and the Impact TV tapings will be held at the Wayne State University Fieldhouse in Detroit, Michigan. TNA Bound for Glory will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.