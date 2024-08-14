Wes Lee Explains Attack On Rascalz, Wishes Zachary Wentz Well In Future Endeavors On NXT

Wes Lee explained his shocking attack on the Rascalz at Great American Bash on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. Tuesday’s episode saw Lee come to the ring to talk about his attack on Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel that closed out last week’s show after Lee and Wentz failed to win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

Lee said that he believed would win the Tag Team Titles with his best friend, but said that Wentz let him down again like he did when he got released from NXT two years ago. He said that everyone felt sad for Wentz but pitied him and doubted him, wondering if he would find a new tag team partner as they figured him only to be a tag team guy. Lee went on to point out how he picked himself up and won the NXT North American Championship and broke his back to become a top star while Wentz and Miguel reunited in TNA and weren’t there for him.

Lee went on to say that he had achieved the greatness that they all sought on his own and that he was done being the guy who took care of Wentz and worried about what he was going to do or say, cleaning up his messes. He said he couldn’t have his his best friends riding his coattails, and knew they came to NXT only for the WWE rub. Lee said that he knew he and Wentz would have a match, likely at No Mercy, and that he would beat Wentz who could go back to TNA while he moves onto bigger and better things. Lee then said that he wished Zack the best in all his future endeavors.