Wesley Blake Remembers When He Was Told About WWE Main Roster Call

In an interview with Fightful, Wesley Blake recalled when he learned that he would be moving from NXT to the main roster, which he did as part of the Forgotten Sons.

He said: “It was at NXT taping. Well, I say a taping, but it was NXT TVs at that time. We were told earlier that day, ‘Hey, y’all are gonna start a little program with Grizzled Young Vets.’ Which we were very excited about that. We’re like, ‘Oh, that’s gonna be a lot of fun. We love working those two guys.’ We were out by the ring and we were going over what we’re gonna say on the promo wise and all that stuff. Then it was Matt Bloom and Triple H called us over.

A lot of times when they do that, Triple H usually talks about creative. Like, ‘Okay, here’s what I want from y’all.’ Earlier that day he talked to us creatively about how he wanted to start turning us babyface there in NXT. So, he was telling us an idea about it. So, when he called us over, that’s what we thought it was going to be. Then he called us over and got real serious about it. He was like, ‘Hey, I don’t think we have anything for here anymore for y’all.’ We were like, ‘Wait, what is he talking about?’ He goes, ‘Yeah, I think your talent’s gonna be elsewhere, like Smackdown.’ We were just like, ‘Whoa.’

So, it was just a real cool moment. We all looked at each other and of course, we all hugged and shook his hand and stuff like that. He seemed excited for us because he’s like, ‘Of course, when y’all move up you’ll have plenty of great people to work with.’ Like, we were going to work with the New Day. He even said, ‘We would love for y’all to work with the Bloodline, with the Usos and Roman and stuff like that.’ So, it was really exciting for us to get that news at that time to go. We got that, I want to say, the first week of March and I would say at the end of that month we were supposed to fly up to Connecticut to have a meeting with Vince.“