WCPW x PWR Queen Of The Indies Results 8.17.24: Hyan vs. Masha Slamovich In Finals, More

West Coast Pro and PWR held their Queen Of The Indies tournament on Saturday night, and the results from the event are online. You can see the full results from the San Francisco show below per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Queen Of The Indies 2024 First Round Match: Hyan def. Maya World

* Queen Of The Indies 2024 First Round Match: Promise Braxton def. Vert Vixen

* Queen Of The Indies 2024 First Round Match: Masha Slamovich def. Kylie Rae

* Queen Of The Indies 2024 First Round Match: Amazona def. Keyra Strong

* Aja Kong, Viva Van & Xia Lee def. Amira, Karisma & Lady Apache

* Queen Of The Indies 2024 Semifinal Match: Hyan & Masha Slamovich def. Amazona & Promise Braxton

* Battle Royal: Mainey def. Abigail Warren, Alice Vendetta, Beatrice Domino, Eliza Hammer and Miko Alana

* Great Sakuya def. Brooke Havok

* Queen Of The Indies 2024 Finals: Hyan def. Masha Slamovich