Westin Blake, Steve Maclin Reuniting For Wrestling REVOLVER in April

Former Forgotten Sons Westin Blake, Steve Maclin will reunite in April For Wrestling REVOLVER. Blake and Maclin, who were part of the ill-fated stable in WWE with Jaxson Ryker, have been announced for the company’s Swerve’s House event. They will be teaming as the Prisoners of Society, as you can see below.

The show takes place on April 16th and will air live on FITE TV.