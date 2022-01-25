wrestling / News
Westin Blake, Steve Maclin Reuniting For Wrestling REVOLVER in April
January 24, 2022 | Posted by
Former Forgotten Sons Westin Blake, Steve Maclin will reunite in April For Wrestling REVOLVER. Blake and Maclin, who were part of the ill-fated stable in WWE with Jaxson Ryker, have been announced for the company’s Swerve’s House event. They will be teaming as the Prisoners of Society, as you can see below.
The show takes place on April 16th and will air live on FITE TV.
🚨BREAKING🚨
The REUNION.
Signed for 4/16#SwervesHOUSE@HorizonEventsC1
LIVE on @FiteTV
Teaming for the FIRST time on the indies.
The DEBUT of
“Prisoners of Society”
Steve Maclin & Westin Blake!
Tickets go on sale 1/28 at 8pmEST
🎟 https://t.co/mqGqPBHtfr pic.twitter.com/XqYfudTI2M
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) January 24, 2022