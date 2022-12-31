What Happened After WWE Smackdown Ended

A new report has details on what went down after this week’s WWE Smackdown went off the air. PWInsider reports that John Cena started to cut a promo but the Usos and Samy Zayn attacked. They beat down Kevin Owens and Cena until Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes came out for the save. The Usos bailed and Sami got an Attitude Adjustment from Cena.

Cena then got back on the mic and put over the fans, talking about being able to have a match in his 20th year as part of WWE. He put over his fellow competitors and the crowd for coming to see them.