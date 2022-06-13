Wheeler Yuta Says Transition To Blackpool Combat Club Was ‘Very Different,’ Thinks Cesaro Would Fit In Well

Wheeler Yuta had quite the move from the Best Friends to the Blackpool Combat Club, and he recently discussed how big of a transition it was. Yuta, who is part of the AEW stable alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal, talked about the sudden change while doing a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest.

“It was definitely very different,” he said (per Fightful). “Part of it is like Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, they are my friends in real life. I’ve known those dudes for years. Early on, it kinda felt like I’m in this big position, it’s still a huge position but it’s with my friends, I’m in my comfort zone. But when this started happening, it was like, alright, this is a step up, this is something completely different than what I’ve been doing. Now I have to earn these guys respect as well, the same that I did with my friends before. It was definitely a big step up, it was like a leg switch. But, now we’re rocking and rolling.”

A fan also asked him what he thought of Cesaro possibly joining AEW and the Blackpool Combat Club, and he was all for it. He said, “Cesaro’s awesome. I would support him in any role anywhere I can see him wrestle. He’s incredible. But I think he would fit in very well with us, he’s got history with [William] Regal as well.”

Yuta, in addition to his work within the BCC, is the current ROH Pure Champion. He will be defending the title on an upcoming episode of AEW Dark.